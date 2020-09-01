UGASports - Scoot Henderson adding SEC, ACC offers

Scoot Henderson adding SEC, ACC offers
Scoot Henderson has established himself as one of the top guards in the 2022 class nationally. A 6-foot-2 guard with elite athleticism, the Georgia native is a total package scorer that posted some huge numbers during his sophomore year at Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.).
His recruitment is starting to reflect the type of player he is as he now holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Xavier and many others.
Over the past year, he’s made stops at Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech for unofficial visits or camps.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “Their program is just all about family. They really preach that and that’s what I like in a program. I want a team that will take me in as a brother and son. The loyalty they have is second to none.”
Alabama: “I have a pretty close relationship with coach [Antoine] Petway. He’s the one that got the head coach to offer me during the camp I went. Collin Sexton trains at my gym sometimes. He hasn’t really talked about Alabama yet because I haven’t asked.”
Florida State: “(Leonard Hamilton) came to one of my practices during the season and we had a really good talk. We had a good conversation. I like him. Him and my dad talk a lot and my high school coach too.”
Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean and my dad are pretty close. They have had a lot of conversations. Me and Coach Crean and the whole staff are pretty close. I have watched Anthony Edwards a little bit there. I looked up to ‘Ant Man’ when I was a freshman. He’s nasty.”
Georgia Tech: “(Josh Pastner) stays in touch quite a bit. They are guard heavy and they like to run. Their big man, James Banks, was tough this year. They let their guards go, too.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Henderson has a big family and he’s very close with them, so don’t be surprised if his college decision is one that makes it easier for his parents and siblings to attend his games. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and especially Georgia Tech are all easy drives from where he lives. There has been a lot of talk about Auburn making a lot of traction early in his recruitment. Not only has the success of the program, particularly with guards from Atlanta, caught his attention, but you can see by his comments that he likes the culture Bruce Pearl has built with the Tigers.
Henderson maintains that he’s still open to all schools. Don’t be surprised to his list grow and for a school not currently mentioned to grab his attention. He doesn’t appear to be anywhere near making a college decision.