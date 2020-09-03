UGASports - 2023 DE Kelby Collins talks early offers

Arizona State, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech are the most recent schools to offer. UAB was first to pull the trigger. In between those, schools like Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee and others offered 2023 defensive end Kelby Collins of Gardendale (Ala.).

He has become a name to know early in the state of Alabama.

"It means a lot to get these offers," said Collins. "Growing up I didn't want my parents to pay for college, so having the opportunity to go to college for free and to play football means a lot.

"I really didn't see it happening like this either, so it has been surprising. I believe in myself, but the offers came earlier than I thought they world. It means a lot that the coaches saw something in me, so that is pushing me."

The 6-foot-5, 245 pound defensive end knows these offers put an X on his chest. Many are aware of who he is, what schools have offered and the early attention from major programs just motivates him.

"These offers just motivate me to work even harder. I like a challenge, so when one or two good players go up against me and want to beat me, it pushes me to do even better. Some people know I have offers now, so they might work even harder when they go up against me, so I have to do the same. I have to show why I am getting offers."

Out of offers he has, he has only visited Auburn and UAB. He was on the Plains for the Kentucky basketball game early in 2020 and he had a good first visit.

"I had a good time at Auburn. I liked the fans, the energy was great and I got a good feel for what the fans are like at Auburn. The fans stayed in the game, they showed a lot of support and I liked that. I want to visit again for sure."

The in-state Tigers are on Collins' radar early along with a couple other schools in the SEC.

"Georgia and LSU are schools that have offered that definitely stand out to me." said Collins. "I have been watching them play a lot and I think both have special programs. Those are two schools I want to visit and learn more about."

Collins grew up in a family full of Alabama Crimson Tide fans and he has already taken a trip to Tuscaloosa as well. He said an offer from 'Bama would be like a dream coming true.

He is excited about getting out for more visits, seeing what else is out there and building relationships with coaches as he moves through the recruiting process.