The Daily Recap: Financial incentives to win a national title

Bonus money
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart netted $500,000 for defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl. According to his contract, he can earn another $700,000 if the Bulldogs knock off Alabama in the national championship.
Smart isn’t the only one who has a financial incentive to defeat Alabama next Monday. According to Anthony Dasher, number of Smart’s assistants who would also benefit substantially with a victory.
• Todd Hartley, Cortez Hankton and Jahmile Addae earned $97,500 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $130,000.
• Glenn Schumann and Tray Scott earned $105,000 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $140,000.
• Matt Luke and Dell McGee earned $112,500 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $150,000.
• Todd Monken and Dan Lanning earned $117,000 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they both receive $156,000.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recapped Georgia's Orange Bowl win over Michigan and previewed the national championship game against Alabama. What will Georgia have to do to bring home a national championship trophy? The guys broke it down and answered listener/viewer questions.
In the trenches
Blayne Gilmer took a look at how Georgia’s offensive line and Alabama’s defensive line match up against each other. Obviously, the Bulldogs will have to account for edge rusher Will Anderson, who has 149 tackles and 24.5 sacks throughout his illustrious career with the Crimson Tide.
Hoops: Heartbreak in Stegeman
Georgia suffered a heartbreaking 81-79 defeat to Texas A&M Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. With 1.2 seconds remaining in the game, Texas A&M’s Marcus Williams hit a 3-pointer, which proved to be the game-winner.
“You’re playing for the drive because it’s a one-point game. We could have done a little better job on the screen to keep them from getting it to Williams like they got it to him,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Aaron (Cook) ends up picking him up for the drive, he’s in position, but (Williams) pulls up and hits a three. Conventional wisdom, you think you’re playing it right and he’s going to the basket. You want him to make a tough shot and he happened to hit a three.”
Film don’t lie
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young broke down the various pre-snap reads from both Stetson Bennett and the Georgia defense.
Well executed trickery
No escaping
Awards and observations from Tuesday’s All-American Bowl practice.
New Year’s Eve playoff viewership down significantly from Jan. 1, 2021 games.
Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner announced he has declared for the NFL draft.
