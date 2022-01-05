The Daily Recap: Financial incentives to win a national title

Here is the Jan. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bonus money

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart netted $500,000 for defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl. According to his contract, he can earn another $700,000 if the Bulldogs knock off Alabama in the national championship.

Smart isn’t the only one who has a financial incentive to defeat Alabama next Monday. According to Anthony Dasher, number of Smart’s assistants who would also benefit substantially with a victory.

• Todd Hartley, Cortez Hankton and Jahmile Addae earned $97,500 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $130,000.

• Glenn Schumann and Tray Scott earned $105,000 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $140,000.

• Matt Luke and Dell McGee earned $112,500 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $150,000.

• Todd Monken and Dan Lanning earned $117,000 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they both receive $156,000.

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recapped Georgia's Orange Bowl win over Michigan and previewed the national championship game against Alabama. What will Georgia have to do to bring home a national championship trophy? The guys broke it down and answered listener/viewer questions.