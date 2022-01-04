Georgia coaches picking up postseason bonuses

Not only would winning Monday’s National Championship stamp Georgia as the nation’s best team for 2021, but head coach Kirby Smart and his 10 on-field assistants would also benefit financially from postseason bonuses.

They already have.

The bonuses, which are determined by each coach's salary structure, would be significant.

According to his contract, Smart already qualifies for an additional $150,000 for reaching (and losing) the SEC Championship and earning Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year honors. Each assistant earned at least an additional $48,000, based on 15 percent of their base salary. A win last month in Atlanta would have earned each a 20 percent bonus.

By reaching Monday’s national championship, additional bonuses have already kicked in. A victory would see them increase even more.

Smart, whose annual salary sits at $7.1 million, earned a bonus of $500,000 when the Bulldogs defeated Michigan last Friday in the Orange Bowl. Should Georgia defeat Alabama, he’ll receive $700,000.

Georgia’s other assistants per their respective contracts would receive the following:

• Todd Hartley, Cortez Hankton and Jahmile Addae: Have already earned an additional $97,500 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $130,000.

• Glenn Schumann and Tray Scott: Have already earned an additional $105,000 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $140,000.

• Matt Luke and Dell McGee: Have already earned an additional $112,500 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they each receive $150,000.

• Todd Monken and Dan Lanning: Have already received $117,000 for reaching the national championship. If Georgia wins, they both receive $156,000.