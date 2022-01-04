Alabama vs. Georgia - How they stack up in the trenches
Alabama and Georgia have set the standard in recruiting. Both rosters are loaded with talent. So let's compare opposing units that will determine the outcome of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Today UGASports compares the offensive and defensive lines for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|RIVALS STARS
|RIVALS RATING
|PRODUCTION
|
Will Anderson
|
2020
|
5
|
6.1
|
27 Games, 149 Tkls, 41.5 TFL, 24.5 SACKS
|
DJ Dale
|
2019
|
3
|
5.7
|
26 Games, 54 Tackles,
7 TFL, 3 SACKS
|
Phidarian Mathis
|
2017
|
4
|
5.9
|
45 Games, 125 Tkls,
16 TFL, 10.5 SACKS
|
Byron Young
|
2019
|
4
|
5.9
|
31 Games, 81 Tkls,
14.5 TFL, 3.5 SACKS
|
GEORGIA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaree Sayler
|
2018
|
5
|
6.1
|
1 Sack,13 pressures allowed on 762 career pass sets
|
Justin Shaffer
|
2017
|
3
|
5.7
|
Mel Kiper's No. 9 guard in 2022 draft
|
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
|
2020
|
4
|
5.9
|
Last 6 games, best run block grades on PFF
|
Warren Ericson
|
2018
|
4
|
5.8
|
2 Sacks allowed on 375 pass sets in 2021
|
Warren McClendon
|
2019
|
4
|
5.9
|
2 Sacks allowed on 713 career pass sets
|
Nolan Smith
|
2019
|
5
|
6.1
|
29 Games, 85 Tkls, 11 TFL, 8.5 Sacks
|
Travon Walker
|
2019
|
4
|
6.0
|
28 Games, 58 Tkls,
12 TFL, 8.5 Sacks
|
Jordan Davis
|
2018
|
4
|
5.8
|
Mel Kiper's No. 2 DT on 2022 draft board
|
Devonte Wyatt
|
2017
|
3
|
5.7
|
Mel Kiper's No. 6 DT on 2022 draft board
|
Jalen Carter
|
2020
|
4
|
6.0
|
21 Games, 48 Tkls,
11.5 TFL, 3 Sacks
|
ALABAMA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Evan Neal
|
2019
|
5
|
6.1
|
Mel Kiper's No. 1 OT on 2022 draft board
|
Javion Cohen
|
2020
|
4
|
5.8
|
0 Sack, 28 pressures allowed on 567 pass sets
|
Seth McLaughlin
|
2020
|
3
|
5.7
|
5 Career games
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.*
|
2018
|
4
|
5.8
|
2 Sacks, 34 pressures allowed on 1,079 pass sets
|
Chris Owens*
|
2016
|
3
|
5.6
|
3 Sacks, 54 pressures allowed on 855 pass sets