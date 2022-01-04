 UGASports - Alabama vs. Georgia - How they stack up in the trenches
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-04 13:14:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama vs. Georgia - How they stack up in the trenches

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
@BGilmer18

Alabama and Georgia have set the standard in recruiting. Both rosters are loaded with talent. So let's compare opposing units that will determine the outcome of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Today UGASports compares the offensive and defensive lines for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

ALABAMA DL/JACK VS. GEORGIA OL
PLAYER CLASS RIVALS STARS RIVALS RATING PRODUCTION

Will Anderson

2020

5

6.1

27 Games, 149 Tkls, 41.5 TFL, 24.5 SACKS

DJ Dale

2019

3

5.7

26 Games, 54 Tackles,

7 TFL, 3 SACKS

Phidarian Mathis

2017

4

5.9

45 Games, 125 Tkls,

16 TFL, 10.5 SACKS

Byron Young

2019

4

5.9

31 Games, 81 Tkls,

14.5 TFL, 3.5 SACKS

GEORGIA

-

-

-

-

Jamaree Sayler

2018

5

6.1

1 Sack,13 pressures allowed on 762 career pass sets

Justin Shaffer

2017

3

5.7

Mel Kiper's No. 9 guard in 2022 draft

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

2020

4

5.9

Last 6 games, best run block grades on PFF

Warren Ericson

2018

4

5.8

2 Sacks allowed on 375 pass sets in 2021

Warren McClendon

2019

4

5.9

2 Sacks allowed on 713 career pass sets
GEORGIA DL/JACK VS. ALABAMA OL
PLAYER CLASS RIVALS STARS RIVALS RATING PRODUCTION

Nolan Smith

2019

5

6.1

29 Games, 85 Tkls, 11 TFL, 8.5 Sacks

Travon Walker

2019

4

6.0

28 Games, 58 Tkls,

12 TFL, 8.5 Sacks

Jordan Davis

2018

4

5.8

Mel Kiper's No. 2 DT on 2022 draft board

Devonte Wyatt

2017

3

5.7

Mel Kiper's No. 6 DT on 2022 draft board

Jalen Carter

2020

4

6.0

21 Games, 48 Tkls,

11.5 TFL, 3 Sacks

ALABAMA

-

-

-

-

Evan Neal

2019

5

6.1

Mel Kiper's No. 1 OT on 2022 draft board

Javion Cohen

2020

4

5.8

0 Sack, 28 pressures allowed on 567 pass sets

Seth McLaughlin

2020

3

5.7

5 Career games

Emil Ekiyor Jr.*

2018

4

5.8

2 Sacks, 34 pressures allowed on 1,079 pass sets

Chris Owens*

2016

3

5.6

3 Sacks, 54 pressures allowed on 855 pass sets
* = Injured. (Chris Owens right ankle, Emil Ekiyor shoulder)
