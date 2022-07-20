The Daily Recap: Finally breaking the cycle
The first two to do it
The 2021 season marked the first and second time a former assistant coach of Nick Saban beat him in a football game. Having never lost to one of the nine former assistants he’s gone against, Saban’s record is now 25-2 against them after losing to Texas A&M (Jimbo Fisher) and Georgia (Kirby Smart) this past year.
Saban was asked if it surprised him that he finally lost to a former assistant of his.
“This is not something that is surprising to me. A lot of people are at really, really good schools. They've done a really, really good job. They've used their own personal imprint to maybe take a few things that they learned that we do that helped us be successful along with their imprint of what they want to do so they can have successful programs,” Saban said. “It was sort of expected actually. I'm happy to see each and every one of those guys do extremely well. Not extremely well against Alabama, but extremely well (smiling). I'm kind of proud of the fact that there are some of our coaches who have got some of the most successful programs in the country.”
Jarrett commits
Georgia picked up a big commitment in defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) on Tuesday. Jarrett is the 50th ranked prospect in the country and the second-ranked at defensive tackle.
When he first visited Georgia, Jarrett became a big fan of defensive line coach Tray Scott, which ultimately helped land his commitment.
"Just seeing it and going to a practice and seeing how (Scott) coaches his D-line, I can definitely see myself playing that part," Jarrett said. "Just the way the body transforms and stuff, how (Davis) came in looking a different way and came out looking a different way. It was just the development part that I really expected."
Peal talks UGA
Safety Chris Peal (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.) said that the UGA coaches would love nothing more than to secure his commitment.
"When I'm there, they always talk about that (committing)," Peal said. "Especially when I'm there. When you have the pads on, they'll joke around and say, 'you look good with the pads on, might as well go ahead and commit right now.'"
