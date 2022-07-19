Jamaal Jarrett is a Bulldog

No. 50 overall, Jarrett is one of the more highly coveted prospects in the country. Georgia defeated in-state North Carolina, the Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M, and a host of other schools for the commitment from Jarrett.

Having a four-star prospect from the Tar Heel State anchoring the defensive front for a recruiting class is not new for the Dawgs. Jordan Davis fit that same description when he committed and subsequently signed with Georgia. As fate would have it, Davis turned into one of the most beloved players in Georgia Bulldog history and helped lead Georgia to a national championship. Davis would meet Jarrett on an unofficial visit at the celebration parade of the said championship. Since that day, Georgia and Jarrett each understood how much of a priority each one was for the other.

After several visits and many recruiting hours later, Jarrett is a Bulldog. Defensive line coach Tray Scott continues to add enormous human beings with tremendous athleticism to Georgia's roster. Jarrett is the first blue-chip interior defensive lineman committed to Georgia in the Class of 2023, but the 2022 class was quite the haul for Scott. Bear Alexander, Shone Washington, and Christen Miller are all prospects that received great acclaim upon signing with the Dawgs.

In previous classes, Scott has brought in the aforementioned Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse, Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Johnathan Jefferson. Carter is projected to follow Davis and Wyatt as a first-round draft pick next April. The remainder of those Scott signees are expected to anchor Georgia's front this season.

Jarrett told UGASports that after his first visit to Athens in January, there was a simple message from the staff. "'If you want to be great, you already know where to go," Jarrett said. "Only one team is having a parade right now." That message resonated with Jarrett. Development from coaches like Scott and head coach Kirby Smart were paramount in his decision.

Jarrett is the fifteenth overall commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2023. Georgia jumps up to No. 8 in the team rankings.