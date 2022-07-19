Chris Peal shares Kirby Smart's message to him, updates recruitment
Defensive back play is near to the heart of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. A former safety for the University of Georgia himself, Smart is often very involved in the recruitment of potential new additions to the UGA secondary. That is no different with Charlotte, North Carolina, native Chris Peal.
UGASports spoke with Peal recently, and the versatile defensive back shared Smart's message to him, discussed his relationship with the Bulldogs' defensive back coach, Fran Brown, and co-defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, and gave a full update on his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news