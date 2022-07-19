Defensive back play is near to the heart of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. A former safety for the University of Georgia himself, Smart is often very involved in the recruitment of potential new additions to the UGA secondary. That is no different with Charlotte, North Carolina, native Chris Peal.

UGASports spoke with Peal recently, and the versatile defensive back shared Smart's message to him, discussed his relationship with the Bulldogs' defensive back coach, Fran Brown, and co-defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, and gave a full update on his recruitment.