Jamaal Jarrett's life looked much different two years ago.

At the time, the Greensboro, North Carolina, product played both offensive and defensive line. He didn't know which position he'd end up playing in college, and his recruitment had yet to fully take off.

But Tray Scott saw something in Jarrett. Even then, he felt he could mold the raw prospect Jarrett into a player like his other protege at the time, Jordan Davis.

Scott believed in Jarrett, and Jarrett believed in Scott. That faith is why Jarrett is the newest member of Georgia's 2023 class.