The Daily Recap: 'Felt like family'

Why Mizell committed

Georgia landed a star running back in the recruiting class of 2024 with Tovani Mizell (DeMatha Catholic/Hyattsville, Md.) committing to the program on Monday. His decision didn’t take long as Mizell visited Georgia on July 29 and knew quickly after that he wanted to be with the team for the long term.

“It kind of just felt like family,” Mizell said. “I got a chance to meet with the coaches and staff. They're all really cool and had a good energy about themselves. Georgia is RB University, RBU. They produce good running backs every year. First-rounders, high draft picks, and they play for national championships.”

Mizell is a speedy back, having clocked the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds.

Trent Smallwood broke down Mizell’s game tape to show the kind of player the Bulldogs are getting.

“When I turned on the film to watch Mizell closer, the first trait I noticed was the ability to create space with his elusiveness,” Smallwood wrote. “The No. 45 nationally-rated back is a patient runner, and then he will jump cut to create some space, then accelerate. Then comes the speed, where he is a 4.3-4.4 forty-yard dash type of prospect. Mizell is a slippery runner that is tough to be brought down in open field situations. Mizell is 6-foot-1, 200-pounds but should have the ability to play at 215 or 220 pounds at the next level without losing that elusiveness.”

Georgia offers Johnson

Class of 2024 cornerback Ju’Juan Johnson (Lafayette Christian Academy/Lafayette, La.) has seen his stock rise considerably over the summer. He went from sporting zero offers to seeing programs such as Nebraska, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon extend offers his way.

Georgia has now joined the fold, hoping to land the rising prospect.

However, the Bulldogs aren’t looking at Johnson just as a cornerback. Quarterback is a potential option, with offensive coordinator Todd Monken offering the scholarship.

Johnson was excited about the offer and believes the Bulldogs have an excellent coaching staff.

