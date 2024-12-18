Bulldogs return to action among elite company

Buffalo at Georgia
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 9-1; Buffalo 4-4
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Matt Stewart, Mark Slonaker); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie).
Georgia’s basketball team is in some elite company as it prepares for its first home game in over two weeks on Thursday night against Buffalo (7 p.m., SEC Network+).
As of Wednesday, the Bulldogs (9-1) are one of just two Division I teams that rank in the top 25 nationally in both field goal percentage (No. 21 at .500) and field goal percentage defense (No. 24 at .386).
“We've played good teams. We've got quality wins. We're a good team. We've got work to do to get better. Obviously, offensively, defensively, turnover margin offensively,” head coach Mike White said. “There’s some little things defensively, but overall defensively, I think we're ahead of where we are offensively. But we've got good players, guys that like to work, and have productive practices daily.”
The results are showing, including a dramatic turnaround from a season ago in controlling the glass and protecting the rim.
Nationally, the Bulldogs rank third in blocked shots (6.4 per game) and sit at No. 5 in rebounding margin with a +11.5.
Offensively, Georgia features five players who have led the team in scoring in one or more games this year. Three more have posted double-digit scoring efforts. Combined, eight different Bulldogs have produced 42 double-digit performances in their first 10 games.
When asked what surprised him the most about his squad, White did not hesitate with the answer.
“Our culture, our chemistry, sacrifice, the humility of these guys – those coming off the bench especially. We've got four or five guys that are playing meaningful minutes off the bench, and that'll increase moving forward. They come in the game, and they just produce,” White said. “Dylan James comes to mind. Justin Abson has had a couple of games where he didn't play much at all, and he was as big a factor as anyone off the bench in our last win with his ability to play inside the zone and make those decisions. Dakota Leffew is off the bench; he's one of our best players. He's accepted that when your opportunity comes, you produce. You control what you can control. I love the mentality of our guys. Who knows what our lineups will look like moving forward and our rotation starting and all that stuff? To this point, our culture's been terrific.”
However, there is one area that needs cleaning up – turnovers.
The Bulldogs are averaging 14.2 turnovers per game, an area White knows must improve before the start of SEC play.
“No. one, turnovers. Two is turnovers and No. three is turnovers. Trial and error. We're trying everything. We're past making it mental,” White said. “About three weeks ago, we said, ‘Hey, we've got to just address it.’ We've got to talk about it. It's the glaring weakness as you study our metrics. Offensively, for us, I think we're 54th today. In certain categories, we're pretty good. We are. When that one's glaring, I think we're about 320 right now.”
The Bulldogs hope the return of DeShayne Montgomery – back from a nine-game suspension due to transfer credit issues from his former school – will help in that regard.
Montgomery, reigning MAAC Freshman of the Year after averaging over 13 points last year at Mount St. Mary’s, is expected to inject a new level of energy, competitiveness, and versatility that should serve the Bulldogs well.
“DeShayne, he's a wide-range defender. I feel like he has one of the best motors on the team. Just another energy guy that can provide a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball,” sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. said. “You guys see him on the bench. He’s always hyped for everybody. So, just bringing another great teammate in and cheering everybody on. We're glad to have him back, and just the things that he went through is a testimony to just who he is as a person. And we thank him for just waiting his turn.”
Someone who continues to excel for Georgia is freshman Asa Newell.
Already a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, Newell continues to lead Georgia in both scoring (16 points per game) and rebounding (6.5).
Teammates Demary Jr. (13.0), Dakota Leffew (12.7) and Tyrin Lawrence (11.3 ppg) are also averaging double-figures.
Georgia’s 6-11 freshman – Somto Cyril – also continues to make a huge impact of his own.
Cyril is already one of the best shot blockers in the SEC (2nd, two blocks per game), and in Georgia’s 73-68 win over Grand Canyon Saturday at State Farm Arena, enjoyed one of his better offensive games with 12 points, 10 of which came on dunks.
“It's awesome, man. I think just from when he got here, you saw him get better every single month. From the first day he was here, you just seen how he was kind of raw when he got here, but now looking back at it, every single month he’s made growth, especially on offense, just from a mental and physical standpoint,” teammate RJ Godfrey said. “But last game, just seeing him kind of, I would say, break out, I guess, have those dunks, and how he attacked the glass was just awesome.”