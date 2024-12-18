Bulldogs return to action among elite company

Georgia’s basketball team is in some elite company as it prepares for its first home game in over two weeks on Thursday night against Buffalo (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

As of Wednesday, the Bulldogs (9-1) are one of just two Division I teams that rank in the top 25 nationally in both field goal percentage (No. 21 at .500) and field goal percentage defense (No. 24 at .386).

“We've played good teams. We've got quality wins. We're a good team. We've got work to do to get better. Obviously, offensively, defensively, turnover margin offensively,” head coach Mike White said. “There’s some little things defensively, but overall defensively, I think we're ahead of where we are offensively. But we've got good players, guys that like to work, and have productive practices daily.”

The results are showing, including a dramatic turnaround from a season ago in controlling the glass and protecting the rim.

Nationally, the Bulldogs rank third in blocked shots (6.4 per game) and sit at No. 5 in rebounding margin with a +11.5.

Offensively, Georgia features five players who have led the team in scoring in one or more games this year. Three more have posted double-digit scoring efforts. Combined, eight different Bulldogs have produced 42 double-digit performances in their first 10 games.

When asked what surprised him the most about his squad, White did not hesitate with the answer.

“Our culture, our chemistry, sacrifice, the humility of these guys – those coming off the bench especially. We've got four or five guys that are playing meaningful minutes off the bench, and that'll increase moving forward. They come in the game, and they just produce,” White said. “Dylan James comes to mind. Justin Abson has had a couple of games where he didn't play much at all, and he was as big a factor as anyone off the bench in our last win with his ability to play inside the zone and make those decisions. Dakota Leffew is off the bench; he's one of our best players. He's accepted that when your opportunity comes, you produce. You control what you can control. I love the mentality of our guys. Who knows what our lineups will look like moving forward and our rotation starting and all that stuff? To this point, our culture's been terrific.”

However, there is one area that needs cleaning up – turnovers.

The Bulldogs are averaging 14.2 turnovers per game, an area White knows must improve before the start of SEC play.

“No. one, turnovers. Two is turnovers and No. three is turnovers. Trial and error. We're trying everything. We're past making it mental,” White said. “About three weeks ago, we said, ‘Hey, we've got to just address it.’ We've got to talk about it. It's the glaring weakness as you study our metrics. Offensively, for us, I think we're 54th today. In certain categories, we're pretty good. We are. When that one's glaring, I think we're about 320 right now.”