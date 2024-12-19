Breaking down Notre Dame and Indiana

Let's take a look below at how the two teams compare.

Kickoff in South Bend is scheduled for 8 p.m. and televised on ABC.

Georgia will find out its opponent for the Sugar Bowl Friday night when Notre Dame (11-1) hosts Indiana (11-1) in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

Neither Notre Dame nor Indiana will impress from the strength-of-schedule standpoint, with a No. 61 and 67 ranking, respectively.

Georgia is No. 1.

However, as we learned during the weeks leading up to the official announcement of the 12-team field, the selection committee did not seem to consider the strength of schedule much.

Nevertheless, both teams made improvements from last year.

For example, Indiana averaged 22.2 points and 332.8 yards per game last season. The Hoosiers set a school record this season with 69 offensive touchdowns, the most in FBS this fall.

Notre Dame hasn't been a slouch, either.

The Irish offense is averaging the second-most points in team history (39.8), averaging third-most yards per play at 6.7.

Defensively, the Hoosiers went from allowing 29.9 and 394.1 yards in 2023 to 14.7 ppg and and 244.8 ypg.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame held opponents to less than 300 yards per game for just the third time since 1989. The only two Irish teams to accomplish that over the last 35 years were last year's team (276.3 yards allowed) and 1996 (270 yards allowed).