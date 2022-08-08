UGASports spoke with Tovani Mizell and his father, Travis Mizell, on July 30.

That conversation was directly after a visit to the University of Georgia that was supposed to be a one-day appearance on Friday, July 29. The Class of 2024 running back enjoyed his time in Athens, so much so that the Mizell family was enticed to stay one more night to participate in the Dawg Days of Summer recruiting event and cookout on Saturday.

When talking to the Mizell family, it was clear that Georgia running back coach Dell McGee and head coach Kirby Smart made an impression. That impression didn’t take long to turn into a decision.