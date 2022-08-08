Tovani Mizell commits to Georgia

"UGA is a running back factory," Mizell said. "The pro-style offense gets guys prepared to play in the NFL. It really just felt like family, and they have shown the most love all the way around."

Mizell was succinct in telling UGASports what ultimately separated Georgia from the rest of his dozens of options.

The nation's No. 45 overall prospect, Tovani "The Boogeyman" Mizell, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Mizell is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back in the Class of 2024. Mizell has been a "nightmare and a menace" on both sides of the ball since a very young age. So much so that in youth league, he was bestowed with the nickname "The Boogeyman".

Mizell recently moved from south Florida to just outside the nation’s capital in Hyattsville, Maryland. As a sophomore, Mizell burst onto the scene last year for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach with over 1000 all-purpose yards.

Georgia running back coach Dell McGee took notice of Mizell early in 2022. McGee went to see Mizell perform in spring ball during the evaluation period. An offer was extended to Mizell in short order on May 5.

Georgia continued communications with Mizell and his family. McGee’s approach to the recruitment of Mizell really made a big impact on the four-star running back and his family.

Mizell’s father was particularly impressed by the personable and engaging nature of the family’s conversations with McGee.

“He really wants to get to know the kid," Travis Mizell said. "He really is interested in trying to learn about the family… I think that's what separates him from other coaches so far. He wants to really know the family. He wants to know what my wife thinks and what I think, and he's engaging."

The commitment of Mizell is a much-welcomed one by McGee, head coach Kirby Smart, and the Georgia staff. The Bulldogs have yet to gain a running back commitment in the Class of 2023. Mizell’s pledge is a big boost to the future of the running back room and the Class of 2024.

Mizell is the third commit in the Class of 2024 for the Dawgs. All three commitments are on the offensive side of the ball. Mizell joins fellow Rivals top-50 prospects in wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landen Thomas in the class. Mizell is also the second running back overall to commit to Georgia in the past month. Class of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman announced his commitment to Georgia on June 11.

Mizell brings a rare combination of speed and size. Even hovering around the 200-pound mark, Mizell was able to run a 4.30 laser-timed 40-yard dash at the Rivals Combine Series in April. Mizell is a weapon both in the backfield and as a receiver. Mizell’s speed eats up pursuit angles, and the newest Georgia commit possesses elite lateral quickness to make defenders miss.

McGee and the Georgia staff have to be elated with the addition of Mizell to a 2024 class that is going heavy on offensive playmakers. Mizell is the first of what will likely be two running backs taken in the class by Georgia.