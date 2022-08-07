Georgia offers fast-rising 2024 prospect Ju'Juan Johnson
This summer has been a huge one for Ju'Juan Johnson.
The 2024 prospect out of Louisiana started the summer with no offers. He has since earned offers from schools such as Nebraska, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, and others.
Georgia also joined the party on July 26. UGASports caught up with Johnson to get his thoughts on being offered by the defending national champions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news