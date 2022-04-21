The Daily Recap: 'Everybody has a pro mindset'

Here is the April 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

M’Pemba talks Georgia visit

Five-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) is in high demand. Therefore, you can bet Georgia is doing everything it can to win him over during the recruitment process.

Recently, M'Pemba took a trip to Georgia for G-Day, which impressed him immensely.

“That was really good,” he said. “I got to see their spring game, talk to the coaches and hang out with the guys.”

M’Pemba said the UGA coaches spent some time going over how he would be used if he joined the Bulldogs. They also made sure to show M’Pemba how much of a priority he is.

“The coaches, how they brand themselves and how everybody has a pro mindset,” M’Pemba said. “Everyone there wants to be the best. In the locker room before practice, everyone was locked in. This is the SEC and Georgia, them winning.”

Chiles talks ‘dream come true’

Class of 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles (Good Counsel/Olney, Md.) told Jed May just how pumped he was to receive a scholarship offer from Georgia.

“I was just extremely excited,” Chiles said. “I realized how blessed I am for having a team like this reach out to me and acknowledge my hard work by offering me is just a dream come true.”

Chiles is the No. 3 outside linebacker in his class.

Williams on G-Day

Class of 2024 quarterback Jakhari Williams (First Presbyterian/Macon, Ga.) gleaned a lot about Georgia’s program while attending G-Day last Saturday.

“I loved seeing them compete against each other and how they pushed their teammates and held them accountable,” Williams said.

Williams currently holds offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina.

Baseball: Cannon will pitch against Tide

Jonathan Cannon will be available to pitch in Georgia’s upcoming series against Alabama. Cannon missed his previous two starts after feeling a twinge in his forearm. He originally suffered the injury while stretching before a throwing session.

“Once I felt good, I was ready to get back out there last week,” Cannon said. “But obviously, it’s a process, that I’m really healthy and in it for the rest of the season.”

Looking back at last year’s ILB trio