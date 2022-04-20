Fran Brown is trying pull one of the nation's top linebackers down to Georgia.

Aaron Chiles has a strong relationship with Brown dating back to the coach's days at Rutgers. Brown had been one of his main points of contact there despite not being his position coach.

On April 8, Brown reached out to Chiles once again. This time, he called about an offer from the defending national champions.

"I was just extremely excited," Chiles said. "I realized how blessed I am for having a team like this reach out to me and acknowledge my hard work by offering me is just a dream come true."