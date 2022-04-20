There's not a ton of useful information that comes out of your typical spring game.

The event is a glorified scrimmage, offering fans and media alike a glimpse at what's to come in the fall. It's not necessarily a comprehensive look at a program.

But Jakhari Williams took plenty out of his experience at Georgia's G-Day spring game last weekend. He saw the Bulldog offense operate and how the players interacted with each other, learning more about the program in the process.

"Athens was awesome, loved it," Williams said.