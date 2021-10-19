The Daily Recap: Especially on a bye week, recruiting never stops

Here is the Oct. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Recruiting hot board

Blayne Gilmer compiled the latest UGA recruiting hot board, which features good news for the Bulldogs all over it. Of note, cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla.) appears to be trending in the right direction with the Bulldogs.

Singletary was previously committed to Ohio State but backed off his pledge in early August. Singletary is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the country.

Flip season

Georgia added its 19th commitment to the recruiting class of 2022.

On Monday, offensive tackle Aliou Bah (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Bah had previously been committed to Florida State. Of the 19 players, Bah is the third offensive lineman in the class.

Williams dishes on UGA visits

Jed May spoke to defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) about the two visits he’s taken to Georgia in the past month. Williams, a USC target, remains a high priority for the Bulldogs.

Williams told May who he compares to among Georgia’s defenders.

Wilson talks contenders

Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) spoke with Ryan Wright about the teams he is considering at the moment. Having already taken official visits to Georgia and Texas A&M, Wilson is also wanting to take visits to Auburn and USC.

Wilson added that he wants to also make a return trip to Georgia.

PFF grades

Pro Football Focus handed three players superb grades for their performances in Saturday’s win over Kentucky. Quarterback Stetson Bennett scored a 90.4, with part of that being a 90.0 passing plays rating. Tight end Darnell Washington earned a 93.5 and tight end Brock Bowers was awarded a 92.6.

On defense, cornerback Derion Kendrick posted the best grade with 82.5.

Film don’t lie