The Daily Recap: Especially on a bye week, recruiting never stops
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Recruiting hot board
Blayne Gilmer compiled the latest UGA recruiting hot board, which features good news for the Bulldogs all over it. Of note, cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla.) appears to be trending in the right direction with the Bulldogs.
Singletary was previously committed to Ohio State but backed off his pledge in early August. Singletary is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the country.
Flip season
Georgia added its 19th commitment to the recruiting class of 2022.
On Monday, offensive tackle Aliou Bah (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Bah had previously been committed to Florida State. Of the 19 players, Bah is the third offensive lineman in the class.
Williams dishes on UGA visits
Jed May spoke to defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) about the two visits he’s taken to Georgia in the past month. Williams, a USC target, remains a high priority for the Bulldogs.
Williams told May who he compares to among Georgia’s defenders.
Wilson talks contenders
Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) spoke with Ryan Wright about the teams he is considering at the moment. Having already taken official visits to Georgia and Texas A&M, Wilson is also wanting to take visits to Auburn and USC.
Wilson added that he wants to also make a return trip to Georgia.
PFF grades
Pro Football Focus handed three players superb grades for their performances in Saturday’s win over Kentucky. Quarterback Stetson Bennett scored a 90.4, with part of that being a 90.0 passing plays rating. Tight end Darnell Washington earned a 93.5 and tight end Brock Bowers was awarded a 92.6.
On defense, cornerback Derion Kendrick posted the best grade with 82.5.
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offensive film from Georgia’s win over Kentucky. The two noted that the run game has improved steadily as the season has progressed, using the above clip of Zamir White’s touchdown run as an example.
“Georgia's rushing attack gets more efficient and explosive by the week,” Young wrote. “Check out the guard pull from Justin Shaffer. The Bulldogs ran more pulling guard action than I can remember this season. Warren Ericson will likely get chastised for winding up on the ground here. The play obviously still worked out. Zamir White's cut is so smooth.”
“One of five Bulldog runs over 15 yards, the beautiful part of counter plays are you rarely have to block every player,” Rollins wrote. “Does Brock Bowers actually block anyone on this play? No, but if those players misfit the run in any way (i.e. not be in the gap they are supposed to be, which happened here to No. 5) and the back is patient enough to let the blocks develop, as White does, you get big plays. Expect to see a lot of this in two weeks against the Gators, as LSU had slightly over 200 yards rushing on this same play against Florida.
Keep ballin’, Stetson
Leaping into Tuesday like
Outside the Vent
Where things stand with the top quarterback recruits in the nation.
Oklahoma added a four-star cornerback to its recruiting class.
Washington State fired its coach over refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.
Tennessee was fined $250,000 due to its fans’ idiocy during its loss to Ole Miss.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender