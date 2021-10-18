It might sound strange, but food took a central role in Mykel Williams' official visit to Georgia.

The five-star 2022 edge rusher arrived in his hotel room to find his favorite snacks laid out for him. He ate breakfast at Kirby Smart's house on Sunday morning before engaging in a recruit cooking challenge later that afternoon.

All those ingredients came together to create one delicious trip to Athens for one of Georgia's top priorities in the 2022 class.