Five-star EDGE Mykel Williams details UGA official visit
It might sound strange, but food took a central role in Mykel Williams' official visit to Georgia.
The five-star 2022 edge rusher arrived in his hotel room to find his favorite snacks laid out for him. He ate breakfast at Kirby Smart's house on Sunday morning before engaging in a recruit cooking challenge later that afternoon.
All those ingredients came together to create one delicious trip to Athens for one of Georgia's top priorities in the 2022 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news