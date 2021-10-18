Georgia Recruiting Class of 2022 Hot Board
Georgia has the fifth-ranked class in the 2022 recruiting cycle at the present time. Georgia is eyeing their fourth top-ranked class during the Kirby Smart era. Adding Oscar Delp this past week certainly bolstered Georgia's hopes of doing so. UGA currently has eighteen commitments in the Class of 2022 with room for anywhere between nine to twelve more, depending on roster movement after the season.
Today UGASports divides the top remaining Class of 2022 targets into four categories on the latest hot board. Hot, warm, room temp, and cold.
HOT
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news