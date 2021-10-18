Georgia has the fifth-ranked class in the 2022 recruiting cycle at the present time. Georgia is eyeing their fourth top-ranked class during the Kirby Smart era. Adding Oscar Delp this past week certainly bolstered Georgia's hopes of doing so. UGA currently has eighteen commitments in the Class of 2022 with room for anywhere between nine to twelve more, depending on roster movement after the season.

Today UGASports divides the top remaining Class of 2022 targets into four categories on the latest hot board. Hot, warm, room temp, and cold.