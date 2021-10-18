Aliou Bah commits to Georgia

Aliou Bah has flipped his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bah is a Class of 2022 offensive tackle who attends IMG Academy.

Bah took an official visit to Georgia back in June with many of his IMG teammates. Bah had been committed to the Florida State Seminoles for just over a month at the time of the visit.

UGASports saw Bah compete at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in June before his official visit to Georgia. Bah mentioned having a good rapport with Matt Luke and Eddie Gordon, despite not wanting to talk too much because of his pledge, at the time, to FSU. Bah was impressive in his performance at the Five-Star Challenge.

Bah is the third offensive lineman to commit to Georgia in the Class of 2022. The four-star joins Griffin Scroggs and Jacob Hood in the UGA offensive line haul. This commitment comes on the heels of Bah visiting Sanford Stadium on an unofficial visit. Bah witnessed the Georgia offensive line's dominance over Arkansas’s defensive front to the tune of 273 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Overall, Bah is the nineteenth commitment in the Class of 2022.