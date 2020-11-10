UGASports - The Daily Recap: Eric Stokes' message to UGA's young players

Here is the Nov. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Stokes’ message

With the number of injuries Georgia has suffered of late, cornerback Eric Stokes relayed a message to the younger teammates being asked to step up for the banged-up veterans.

In the secondary, Christopher Smith and Major Burns were asked to play more against the Gators due to injuries Richard LeCounte suffered in a traffic accident and a first-half targeting penalty from Lewis Cine. Cine also entered the concussion protocol following the play.

“My message to the young guys is, ‘Hey, man. You never know when your moment is going to happen. Everything is crazy that’s happening in every game, so you never know when it’s going to be your moment out there,” Stokes said. “I just want you to be ready, because I never knew my moment for the Missouri game two years ago was finally going to happen.’ ... We still have a lot to play for and all this, so I’m just going to keep motivating my young guys to make sure their heads aren’t gone, and make sure they're good."

Although the 44-28 loss to Florida set the Bulldogs back in a major way when it comes to the race for the SEC East title, head coach Kirby Smart, like Stokes, is choosing to think positively.

“For me, I don't hone in on the adversity, the problems, the issues. We're fortunate, knock on wood, in terms of Covid. We've been unfortunate in terms of injuries, and they seem to happen in bunches. We’ve had quite a bit,” Smart said. “I certainly didn’t think coming out of the game that we would have some of these injuries we had in the Florida game. But you don't control that. You don't focus on it. You get next man up and you try to prepare those guys to play.”

Quarterback competition heats up

This is usually a headline you see during the preseason.

But with how the quarterbacks have performed over the past three weeks, Smart said the position could be up for grabs entering Saturday’s Missouri game. Part of that has to do with the shoulder sprain Stetson Bennett is dealing with. He was injured against Florida and tried to play through it. Eventually, D’Wan Mathis replaced him.

Smart did say that JT Daniels, who has been with the scout team for the majority of the season, will see some additional reps in practice with Bennett injured. If there was ever a chance to give Daniels a shot at the spot, this might be the week.

“JT’s got a good arm, there's no doubt about that. It's one of the deals that he's getting better and better every day with mobility,” Smart said. “ You feel good that he's able to move around and do some things down there with us. Again, he's going to get some reps with Stetson out, and we’ll find out where he is.”

It’s worth noting Smart was also noncommittal when it came to whether Bennett would start if he exits the week of practice healthy.

“That is a great question—great question—only to be answered by the end of the week,” Smart said. “Great question.”

Injury update

The list is long when it comes to Georgia players who are injured.

Smart said receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint dislocated his ankle and had surgery Monday morning. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Running back Kendall Milton has a sprained MCL that will cost him three-to-four weeks. Receiver George Pickens is still dealing with what Smart described as an upper body injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is still dealing with an elbow injury and was described as week to week. As mentioned earlier, Cine is in the concussion protocol and Bennett has a shoulder sprain.

Three key plays against Florida you may not have noticed

The Bulldogs certainly had their chances to make Saturday’s loss a closer game than it turned out to be. And part of that had to do with three plays Georgia did not execute well, which led to the unfortunate outcome.

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the game tape, which included watching the Gators hit the Bulldogs with a good number of wheel routes.

“Florida completed their chunk plays, most often the wheel route out of the backfield, or a tight end streaking behind a receiver route,” Young wrote. “Credit to Kyle Trask for being incredibly accurate and showing masterful touch on his passes. The Gators spread the ball out. On each of these, you see a Georgia player making a mistake in coverage. Nakobe Dean took a step in the wrong direction, and Major Burns missed an open field tackle.”

Rollins went over some of the aforementioned missed opportunities, including tight end John FitzPatrick’s dropped pass that would have otherwise gone for a big gain.

“The Bulldogs have eight drops as a team this season,” Rollins wrote. “FitzPatrick leads the team with two. This play, and the next (below), was the beginning of the end for the Bulldogs. The Gators had just gone up 28-21 and with this play, at minimum, the Bulldogs would be inside Florida territory and feeling confident they can keep up.”

Former UGA WR Michael Bennett has jokes