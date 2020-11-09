It has been an unhappy Georgia Bulldog Nation following Saturday’s loss to Florida. Certainly, it's understandable that fans are upset.

They're not the only ones.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that everyone associated with the team inside the Butts-Mehre Building is angry with what happened. However, with four games remaining on the schedule, starting with Saturday’s contest at Missouri (Noon, ESPN), the Bulldogs are not about to call it a year.

“They're competitors. If you have a competitive nature about you, which most good football players do, it’s about the program, it’s about the seniors, it’s about leaving your legacy—it’s about the number of wins your senior class can have and the bowl opportunities you have. It's about us,” Smart said. “I've really felt that our kids—I’m telling you—I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me, but I also felt there was a lot of fight in our kids on Saturday.”

Next up is a Missouri team under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, formerly at Appalachian State, who has endured some first-year pains of its own.

The Tigers (2-3) are coming off a bye week with some major injury questions on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and like Georgia, have other injury questions that will not be answered until time for kickoff on Saturday.

Bulldog cornerback Eric Stokes said he will do his part to make sure his teammates don't have any trouble getting ready for the game.

“My message to the young guys is, ‘Hey, man. You never know when your moment is going to happen. Everything is crazy that’s happening in every game, so you never know when it’s going to be your moment out there,” Stokes said. “I just want you to be ready, because I never knew my moment for the Missouri game two years ago was finally going to happen.’ .... We still have a lot to play for and all this, so I’m just going to keep motivating my young guys to make sure their heads aren’t gone, and make sure they're good."

Smart, too, prefers to look on the bright side.

“For me, I don't hone in on the adversity, the problems, the issues. We're fortunate, knock on wood, in terms of COVID. We've been unfortunate in terms of injuries, and they seem to happen in bunches. We’ve had quite a bit,” Smart said. “I certainly didn’t think coming out of the game that we would have some of these injuries we had in the Florida game. But you don't control that. You don't focus on it. You get next man up and you try to prepare those guys to play.”