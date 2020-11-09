If Saturday’s loss to Florida wasn't bad enough, Georgia will enter Saturday’s game at Missouri (Noon, ESPN) banged up even more than it was before.

During Monday’s Zoom press conference to preview the contest, head coach Kirby Smart revealed that wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a dislocated ankle while making his 32-yard touchdown catch, and will miss the rest of the year.

“He had surgery on that this morning, and they expect him to make a full recovery,” said Smart, who compared the injury to ones suffered by James Cook and former wide receiver Riley Ridley.

Teammate Kearis Jackson said Rosemy-Jacksaint’s injury hit the team hard.

“When it happened, it brought tears to my eyes, knowing how hard he’s worked, and knowing what kind of guy he is,” Jackson said. “It was breathtaking. An injury like that, when it happened, it can take the toll out of anybody.”

Unfortunately, his injury was not the only serious one suffered by the Bulldogs.

Smart revealed that running back Kendall Milton will miss the next three to four weeks after suffering a sprained MCL.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is also on the list.

Bennett, who has an AC joint sprain, will not practice today per Smart. Georgia's quarterback situation is wide open for Saturday, and three backup signal-callers will split the reps today.



As for wide receiver George Pickens, who has missed two straight games, Smart claimed the “upper body injury" continues to be the issue for the sophomore.

“With George, it boils down again to a pain tolerance,” Smart said. “He was able to practice last week, some days without a no-contact jersey. But again, it depends on if he is able to handle pain with the upper extremity, and if he’s able to do that, he’ll be able to go.”

Meanwhile, safety Lewis Cine is in concussion protocol following his hit on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and is questionable for Saturday.

Nose guard Jordan Davis (elbow) is week-to-week per Smart, but it remains unclear when he will be back. He isn't expected to be back for Saturday's contest per sources.

Smart was asked if the sudden influx of injuries could have been avoided, or if the absence of spring practice had any effect.

“I’ve wondered that myself. You always start wondering that. Everybody wants to point at the trainer or the strength coach, but so many of them are freaky deals,” Smart said. “You see them, too. Kendall Milton, you see him plant, you see him take a knee to the side, and it's an MCL. What does that have to do with whether he lifted on the side? (Rosemy-Jacksaint), the guy tries to keep him from scoring and clips him right on the right ankle. What does that have to do with exercise? It's football. I'd say if it were more soft-tissue injuries, I would question that, but these are breaks.”