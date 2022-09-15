Here is the Sept. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Lightsey update

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was asked about freshman E.J. Lightsey’s progress since arriving to Georgia, considering what he endured this past February.

Lightsey suffered a gunshot wound as an innocent bystander in what was described by police as a gang-related shooting in his hometown of Fitzgerald. Overcoming the incident, Lightsey began his college football career as expected, and saw four snaps in his first action during last week’s game against Samford.

Dumas-Johnson has been impressed with Lightsey thus far.

“E.J. is a hard worker. It’s actually like the incident never happened. He’s fast, he flashed throughout camp,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He’s physical, he’s smart. I’m proud to see him keep stepping up and evolving.”

No Oklahoma trip in 2023

On Wednesday, the SEC directed Georgia not to keep its 2023 non-conference game against Oklahoma. Prior to Oklahoma joining the SEC for the 2025 season, the Bulldogs and Sooners signed a home-and-home agreement for the 2023 and 2031 seasons.

Georgia will host Ball State instead of Oklahoma next season.

The SEC did the same thing with Tennessee, which also had an upcoming home-and-home series with Oklahoma.

Mitchell downgraded to doubtful

Following two days of being hopeful, Kirby Smart deemed receiver AD Mitchell doubtful for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

“AD’s in treatment, paying attention and has been able to do some walkthroughs and things,” Smart said. “But no determination has been made.”

Smart also said cornerback Nyland Green is doubtful for the game as well. Smart was vague when discussing defensive back William Poole's availability.

“He’s dealing with some personal issues, and we’ll see if he makes the trip or not,” Smart said.

Keep pushing