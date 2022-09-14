Kirby Smart listed wide receiver AD Mitchell as doubtful for Saturday’s game at South Carolina after injuring his ankle last week against Samford.

“AD’s in treatment, paying attention and has been able to do some walkthroughs and things,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “But no determination has been made.”

The sophomore suffered the injury early during last Saturday’s game after catching one pass for four yards. For the year, Mitchell has five catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Cornerback Nyland Green (hamstring) is also doubtful for the game, Smart said.

Smart also offered an update, albeit a vague one, on defensive back William Poole who did not play in last week’s game and according to sources has not been in practice this week.

“He’s dealing with some personal issues, and we’ll see if he makes the trip or not,” Smart said.