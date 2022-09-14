There will be no trip to Oklahoma for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Instead, the Bulldogs will host Mid-American Conference team Ball State on Sept. 9, 2023 in Athens, per an announcement by the school.

This news comes shortly after the SEC directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma. The transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024, until such time that those matchups become part of the conference rotation of games in future years.

Under the contract signed several years ago, the Sooners were scheduled to make the return trip to Athens in 2031.

Bulldog athletic director Josh Brooks could not immediately be reached for comment.

Oklahoma has already announced that it will be playing SMU as a replacement for the Bulldogs.

Oklahoma and Texas are scheduled to join the league on July 1, 2025, although there has been speculation that an earlier date could be set.

More to come.