he Georgia Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 baseball season was announced Wednesday by the league office. The Bulldogs will open the 30-game conference slate when Tennessee visits Foley Field March 17-19.

The Bulldogs’ other four SEC home series will feature Kentucky (Apr. 7-9), Arkansas (Apr. 21-23), South Carolina (May 5-7) and LSU (May 18-20). Georgia’s five SEC road series will be at Vanderbilt (March 24-26), Missouri (March 31-Apr. 2), Auburn (Apr. 14-16), Florida (Apr. 28-30) and Ole Miss (May 12-14).

The 2023 SEC baseball television schedule will be announced later; therefore, it is possible some series could begin on Thursdays. The 2023 SEC Tournament returns to Hoover, Ala., and will be held May 23-28. The format again will feature the league’s top 12 finishers. NCAA Regional action will be June 2-5 with Super Regionals slated for June 9-12, both played at various campus sites. The College World Series will be conducted June 16-26 in Omaha, Neb.

Georgia’s non-conference schedule and all game times will be announced­­ later.

The Bulldogs begin fall practice on Sunday, Sept. 18 under the direction of Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin who enters his 10th season. In 2022, the Bulldogs advanced to an NCAA Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C., and finished with a 36-23 (15-15 SEC) mark.

Georgia has 24 returning lettermen, including six starters, around the diamond. The Bulldogs welcome back graduate outfielders Connor Tate (.345-13-58) and Ben Anderson (.274-9-34), sophomore outfielder Cole Wagner (.276-6-21), junior infielder Parks Harber (.307-13-53), junior catcher/designated hitter Corey Collins (256-11-37) and junior catcher Fernando Gonzalez (.258-4-22). The pitching staff will be led by senior Nolan Crisp (1-4, 5.12 ERA), juniors Liam Sullivan (4-3, 4.62 ERA), Jaden Woods (1-1, 4.80, 3 SV) and Luke Wagner (5-3, 6.15 ERA) and sophomore Chandler Marsh (4-1, 3.74 ERA). The Bulldogs have 18 newcomers.

The fall season will feature two exhibitions. The Bulldogs play host to UAB on Oct. 16 at Foley Field. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. with free admission. The annual Red versus Black Fall World Series will be Oct. 21-23. The Florida exhibition in Jacksonville on Oct. 28 will conclude fall workouts. Georgia will be the home team against Florida this year.