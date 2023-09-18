Here is the September 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Poise and resolve

As things appeared grim at the half of Georgia’s win over South Carolina, the football players themselves never became worried.

It was this kind of composure that helped lead the Bulldogs to their 24-14 comeback victory. As Anthony Dasher noted, the Bulldogs showed some powerful traits despite not playing to the standard they have become accustomed to over the past two years.

“Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs kept their poise. For most of the team, this was a position it had been in before,” Dasher wrote. “In a game reminiscent of last year’s close call at Missouri, Georgia used the legs of Daijun Edwards and a defensive awakening in quarters three and four to pull out a victory.

“(Kirby) Smart made a big deal after the game about how the locker room scene at the half was one of ‘calm and composure.’ Tales of locker room rants most reporters expected to hear never materialized.

“Instead, the Bulldogs set their collective jaw and began executing the way they should, recaptured the missing emotion, and won a game in a way that at least felt a bit more convincing than perhaps it actually was.”

PFF Grades

While Georgia struggled through the first half offensively, Pro Football Focus still felt great about quarterback Carson Beck’s performance. Beck received an overall grade of 88.6, with a passing plays rating of 83.8.

The defensive line, however, did not receive high marks. Warren Brinson posted the best grade of the group at 70.1. Tykee Smith recorded the best grade of the defensive backs, and entire defense, at 75.2.

