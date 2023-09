Kristopher Jones' future surrounded him on Saturday in Athens.

On the field, Jones watched his future teammates rally from an 11-point deficit and record a 24-14 win over South Carolina. In the stands. he sat surrounded by many of his fellow 2024 commits as Georgia opened its SEC schedule with a victory.

It all had Jones ready to suit up right then and there.

"I can't wait to get there in January to finally get to work," Jones said.