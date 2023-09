Tray Scott has identified a defensive line target from his home state.

Carius Curne is a three-star 2025 prospect from Marion, Arkansas. He is listed as an offensive lineman but is being pursued by Scott as a defensive prospect.

Curne made his first gameday visit to Georgia for Saturday's game against South Carolina. The experience didn't disappoint.

"It was awesome," Curne said. "The atmosphere during the game was something I've never experienced."