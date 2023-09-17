1-1-1 – Three different Bulldogs provided one touchdown each on the ground. Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones all found the endzone for the Dawgs.

1-for-3 – Freshman Peyton Woodring struggled on Saturday connecting in just one of three field goal attempts.

2.5 – Georgia’s defense had seven tackles for loss and Kamari Lassiter led the way with two and a half.

3 – The three points Georgia scored in the first half was its lowest since scoring three in the first 30 minutes against LSU in the 2019 SEC Championship.

3 – The Dawgs defense ended up with three sacks. The Bulldogs had just one sack in their first two games combined. Mykel Williams, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Nazir Stackhouse did the damage.

3-for-19 – Rattler started the game completing 19 of his first 23 pass attempts. He ended the game completing just three of his final 19 pass attempts.

5 - Smael Mondon, Daylen Everette and Tykee Smith all led the team in tackles with five each.

6 – The Bulldogs now have six interceptions on the season which leads the SEC.

6 and 71 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint set career-highs in both receptions with six and yards receiving with 71.

7-7-6 – Brock Bowers and Dominic Lovett had seven receptions apiece and Rosemy-Jacksaint added six more. It was the first time Georgia had three players with six or receptions in a game since 2000 against Georgia Tech.

8.0 – After allowing 14 points to South Carolina, Georgia is allowing 8.0 points per game through its first three matchups. Only Michigan and Ohio State have allowed fewer in the FBS.

9 – Nine different Bulldogs caught at least one pass against the Gamecocks. It is a large amount, but it is also the lowest total in a game for the Dawgs this season.

11+ - The last time Georgia trailed by 11 or more points at halftime was 2020 against Florida.

13-10 – Kirby Smart now has a record of 13-10 as Georgia’s head coach when trailing at the half.

19-for-23 – Carson Beck started the game completing 8-of-13 passes which is not bad. However, he finished the game going 19-for-22 for an endgame total of 27-for-35.

20 – Georgia has won 20 straight games and became the eighth SEC team to win that many in a row (Alabama three times, Tennessee twice, Florida and Auburn).

20 – Edwards had a career-high 20 rush attempts. He became the first Bulldog to have 20 or more in a game since Zamir White had 26 against Kentucky in 2020.

20 – Rattler had 20 incompletions in the game. He had 11 in first two games combined.

21 – The Bulldogs have now won 21 straight games at Sanford Stadium.

24 – Georgia scored 24 points against South Carolina. Last season, they scored under 24 points just once and that was at Kentucky (16).

29 to 17 – The Bulldogs ended up with 29 first downs compared to the Gamecocks who finished with 17.

36 – Rara Thomas went deep again and caught a 36-yard pass. It was Georgia’s longest offensive play of the day.

37:13 – After not winning the time of possession battle in either of their first two games, the Bulldogs controlled the clock for 37 minutes and 13 seconds on Saturday.

48 – The Bulldogs have won 48 straight games when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

53 – Thanks to some sacks and tackles for losses, Georgia held South Carolina to 53 net yards rushing. Since Smart took over in 2016, the Gamecocks have been averaging 73.4 yards per game on the ground and 2.6 yards an attempt against the Bulldogs

74.0 – Beck is currently second in the SEC with a completion percentage of 74 percent this season (71-for-96).

118 – Edwards also had a career-high with 118 yards rushing. It was his third career 100-yard rush game.

132 – Bowers now has 132 receptions in his career. He is currently in 12th place all-time on Georgia’s reception list. Next up is Michael Bennett and Terry Godwin who are tied for tenth on the list with 134.

1,958 – Bowers has 1,958 career receiving yards. He needs 42 more to become the tenth player in Georgia history to reach to 2,000 milestone.