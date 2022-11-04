Here is the Nov. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Defending the deep ball

Brent Rollins wrote about Tennessee’s tendency to take deep shots and the kind of success quarterback Hendon Hooker has had this season. It will be imperative for Georgia’s secondary to be prepared for the Volunteers’ vertical passing attack.

“Tennessee is going to take deep shots. On average this season, Hooker is hitting three of every six 20-plus yard throws,” Rollins wrote. “In the game against Georgia last season, Hooker was only one of seven for 29 yards. In Film Don’t Lie, we discussed how important Malaki Starks and Christopher Smith are in this game and how much the Vols want to attack the opponent’s safeties. (This exact play) with a majority of the players involved will happen Saturday. That’s Hyatt in the slot going deep with Lewis Cine providing perfect coverage and forcing a contested catch situation.

“For all the highlights and open touchdowns the Volunteers receivers have had, they haven’t been great in contested catch situations. As a team, their contested catch rate of 34.1 percent is 10th in the SEC and 56th in the Power 5 (Georgia is seventh and 45th, respectively).”

Deep dive

Blayne Gilmer offered a deep dive into the Georgia-Tennessee game and noted that going over Las Vegas’ total number of 66 points could be tough to achieve in this game.

“Georgia is holding opponents to 3.13 yards per carry, accounting for sacks. The teams Georgia has played collectively averaged 4.7 yards per carry, accounting for sacks, against the rest of their opponents,” Gilmer wrote. “That means Georgia holds opponents to 66.5 percent of their expected rushing output per contest. Georgia's opponents are averaging 10.58 yards per reception on the season against UGA. Against the rest of their collective schedules, Georgia's opponents are averaging 12.41 yards per reception. That means Georgia holds its opponents to 85.3 percent of their expected passing output.

“Georgia's red zone defense is ranked No. 2 in the country. Overall, Georgia has allowed opponents to put up points 64.3 percent of the time when reaching the red zone. Opponents have reached Georgia's redzone 14 times on the year, five of which came after UGA turnovers. Those 14 trips have resulted in 42 points. On average, Georgia is allowing 5.25 red zone points per contest. Against the rest of their schedules, Georgia's opponents are averaging 21.8 red zone points per game. Georgia holds opponents to just 24 percent of their expected red zone scoring.

“Finally, Georgia is allowing its opponents just 10.5 points per game in 2022. Those same opponents are averaging 32.51 points per game against everyone who is not the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds its opponents to 32.3 percent of their expected total scoring.”

