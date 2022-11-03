Georgia has defeated Tennessee in 16 of their last 22 meetings, but this might be the best Volunteers team since the days of Peyton Manning or Tee Martin. No matter what ranking you like, both Georgia and Tennessee are in the top five. This will be the third top-five matchup ever in Sanford Stadium. In 1942, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 2 Georgia Tech and 41 seasons later, No. 3 Auburn defeated No. 4 Georgia. Georgia currently has a 26-23-2 lead all-time lead in the series. The first-ever meeting happened back in 1899 with Tennessee winning 5-0 in Knoxville. Georgia returned the favor winning 5-0 in Knoxville four seasons later. The series did go back and forth for over 90 years. After that, Tennessee dominated before Georgia took control. Here is a breakdown by each decade.

Georgia vs. Tennesse by the Decade Series Series 1890s Tennessee led 1-0 1970s Series Tied 1-1 1900s Series Tied 2-2-1 1980s Georgia led 3-1 1910s Georgia led 1-0 1990s Tennessee led 8-0 1920s Georgia led 3-1 2000s Georgia led 6-4 1930s Tennessee led 2-0 2010s Georgia led 8-2 1940s Tennessee led 1-0-1 2020s Georgia leads 2-0

This season’s Georgia team is 8-0. This is the tenth time in school history that Georgia has started 8-0, but this is the first time that the team has done it in back-to-back seasons.

Georgia Seasons They Started 8-0 9th Game Final Record 1927 Defeated Alabama 9-1 1942 Defeated Chattanooga 11-1 1946 Defeated Chattanooga 11-0 1971 Defeated Florida 11-1 1980 Defeated Florida 12-0 1982 Defeated Florida 11-1 2002 Lost to Florida 13-1 2017 Defeated South Carolina 13-2 2021 Defeated Missouri 14-1 2022 vs. Tennessee TBD

Last week, the Bulldogs downed the Gators 42-20. It was the second straight season in which the Bulldogs defeated the Gators by 20 or more points. The last time that happened was when Georgia did it three seasons in a row from 1942 to 1945 (they did not meet in 1943). Versus Florida, the Bulldogs were 6-for-12 in converting third downs. When they failed to capitalize on third down, they capitalized on fourth down. The Dawgs were 2-for-3 on fourth down. On the season, the Dawgs lead the SEC in both statistics.

SEC Conversion Pct Leaders Third Down Conversion Pct Fourth Down Conversion Pct Georgia - 52.1 (50-for-96) Georgia - 88.9 (8-for-9) Ole Miss - 51.1 (64-for-125) Tennessee - 73.7 (14-for-19) Tennessee - 50.5 (55-for-109) Kentucky - 68.8 (11-for-16) Arkansas - 50.0 (61-for-122) Missouri - 66.7 (4-for-6) LSU - 49.9 (51-for-104) Auburn - 62.5 (10-for-16)

Last week in the win against Florida, Stetson Bennett was both hot and cold as he went 19-for-38 for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He now has 48 career touchdown passes and needs three more to reach Matthew Stafford for fifth most ever by a Bulldog. Bennett now has 17 career interceptions with five of them coming against Florida. The Gators are tied with the Crimson Tide for picking off five of Bennett’s passes. Bennett now has six career 300-yard passing games. The Bulldogs are 5-1 in games where he throws for 300 yards. Four of those six games have occurred this season. One more 300-yard game and he would climb up the chart again.

Most 300-yard Pass Games in a Season by a Georgia Bulldog Season 300-yard Games Eric Zeier 1993 7 Eric Zeier 1994 5 Quincy Carter 1999 5 Aaron Murray 2012 5 Aaron Murray 2013 4 Stetson Bennett 2022 4 Quincy Carter 1998 3 David Greene 2001 3 Matthew Stafford 2008 3

Two of Georgia’s tight ends totaled 198 of the 316 yards. Brock Bowers had five receptions for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown. The 154 yards were the most by a Bulldog tight end since Randy McMichael’s 156 in the 2000 Georgia Tech game. Darnell Washington also added big numbers with three receptions for 47 yards. The touchdown by Bowers was the sophomore’s 16th career touchdown reception. Despite playing just a season and a half (23 games), Bowers is tied for eighth on the Bulldogs’ all-time list for career touchdown receptions.

Most TD Receptions in a Season by a Georgia Bulldog TD TD Terrence Edwards 30 Michael Bennett 17 A.J. Green 23 Hason Graham 16 Tavarres King 21 Juan Daniels 16 Fred Gibson 20 Mohamed Massaquoi 16 Chris Conley 20 Malcolm Mitchell 16 Brice Hunter 19 Brock Bowers 16

Ladd McConkey had four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. His four receptions give him 33 on the season. The 33 eclipses the 31 he had last season. The Bulldogs still lead the nation with 21 different players with a reception. Running the ball, the duo of Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh both set career-highs against the Gators. The two combined for 196 yards on 28 attempts. Edwards had a career-high 106 yards. It was his second career 100-yard game. It was also the first time this season that the Dawgs had a 100-yard rusher. McIntosh also set a career-high with 16 attempts and 90 yards on the ground. McIntosh also went over 1,000 yards rushing in his career. Both backs also struck paydirt with two touchdown rushes apiece. It was just the fifth time under Kirby Smart that two players had at least two rushing touchdowns in a game.

2 UGA Players with 2+ TD Rushes in Single Game Under Kirby Smart Player One Player Two 2017 vs. Kentucky Sony Michel (3 TD) Nick Chubb (2 TD) 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sony Michel (3 TD) Nick Chubb (2 TD) 2018 Tennessee D'Andre Swift (2 TD) Justin Fields (2 TD) 2020 at South Carolina James Cook (2 TD) Zamir White (2 TD) 2022 vs. Florida Daijun Edwards (2 TD) Kenny McIntosh (2 TD)

Branson Robinson took over the fourth quarter once again. He finished the game with 35 yards and now has 234 for the season. Georgia is tied for second (behind Army) with four players with 200 yards rushing this season. Here is a breakdown by Georgia’s four backs by quarter this season.

Georgia Top Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Daijun Edwards 14 / 82 / 1 20 / 80 / 2 18 / 144 / 2 19 / 134 / 2 Kenny McIntosh 25 / 96 / 2 13 / 33 / 3 24 / 133 / 0 7 / 70 / 1 Kendall Milton 13 / 84 / 1 14 / 84 / 0 14 / 114 / 1 5 / 2 / 2 Branson Robinson 2 / 10 / 0 4 / 36 / 0 9 / 48 / 0 28 / 140 / 1

On defense, Georgia looked good EXCEPT for the third quarter. The Dawgs allowed 17 points in the third quarter after only allowing nine points in the third quarter in their first seven games combined. This week, the Dawgs face a Tennessee that leads the nation averaging 49.4 points per game. Georgia has allowed 49 points just once in 51 meetings all-time against the Volunteers (51 points in 2006). During Georgia’s five-game win streak over Tennessee, Georgia’s rush defense has been strong while the pass defense has been both good and bad. While Georgia is still pressuring the quarterback, its sack numbers are still low. The Bulldogs have had mixed success in the sack department since Smart took over.

Georgia Defensive Sacks in a Game Under Kirby Smart Games Games 0 Sacks 13

5 Sacks 5 1 Sack 15 6 Sacks 2 2 Sacks 23 7 Sacks 1 3 Sacks 21 8 Sacks 1 4 Sacks 8

On Special Teams, Jack Podlesny is also moving up the lists and has a good chance to reach a milestone. During the win against Florida, he added six extra points. He has 150 made in his career and just passed Billy Bennett for fourth most by a Dawg. He also has 297 career points and can become the six Bulldog kicker with 300 in his career.

Most Career Points by a Georgia Kicker Seasons Career Points Rodrigo Blankenship 2016 - 2019 440 Blair Walsh 2008 - 2011 412 Billy Bennett 2000 - 2003 409 Marshall Morgan 2012 - 2015 407 Kevin Butler 1981 - 1984 353 Jack Podlesny 2020 - present 297