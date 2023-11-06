Here is the Nov. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Composure is key

For the fifth time this season, Georgia found itself trailing to an SEC opponent when it faced Missouri. However, the Bulldogs stood firm after taking yet another punch and were able to make enough plays to win 30-21.

The Bulldogs have enough experience in this department to where it’s no worry if they go down early in a game. There is enough confidence that they will be able to rally and pull away eventually.

“We are a very composed team,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “We’re resilient, and I think we’ve shown that at this point in the season. We stand on that.”

The past two years, there were very few times where Georgia found itself in a tight game or trailing. That’s not the story of this year’s team, and that’s fine. The Bulldogs have shown time and again that it still has numerous championship caliber qualities.

Part of that is how resilient this team has been when finding itself down to a conference opponent.

"They believe in our system. We've built a culture of competitive edge in the fourth quarter, and we believe we're the best-conditioned team that's going to win games in the fourth quarter. We're going to align with each other,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I got goosebumps going down my back when they went down and scored and Sedrick Van Pran was yelling at the defense to run off the field. 'We got your back. We got your back. We're going to be fine.’”

Enjoy winning

Smart had a couple of visitors ask to pass along a message to this year’s Georgia team.

“Kearis (Jackson) and Broderick (Jones) just came up to me and said, 'Coach, it's hard to win. Make sure these guys enjoy it,' because they realize how hard it is across the NFL. It's hard,” Smart said. “You're going to get every team's best shot. I thought our guys played a really good football team, and we practiced and prepared for it. I was proud of the way they played. The locker room is great. They've been in these kinds of battles."

Film don’t lie