The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?

Could Dwight Phillips see more snaps against Ole Miss?

 • Jason Butt
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss

WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss

Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Florida and previews the upcoming game at Ole Miss. Don't miss it.

 • Dayne Young
Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Georgia continues to be a favorite for top-ranked 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Here is the latest.

Premium content
 • Jed May
WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

Watch Tuesday night's player interviews with defensive end Mykel Williams and center Jared Wilson.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Nov 7, 2024
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Ole Miss
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor
