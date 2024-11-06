In his own words: CJ Wiley on Georgia

in other news
Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson
Georgia continues to be a favorite for top-ranked 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Here is the latest.
WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson
Watch Tuesday night's player interviews with defensive end Mykel Williams and center Jared Wilson.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...
Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday
Tuesday News and Notes: Inside, an update on Trevor Etienne; Could we see more of Dwight Phillips and more.
The initial College Football Playoff rankings announced
Inside, the College Football Playoffs released it inaugural projection for the 12-team playoff field Tuesday night.
Georgia has landed its top remaining offensive target.
Rivals100 receiver CJ Wiley committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Wiley, a recent Florida State de-commit, chose Georgia over LSU, Texas A&M, and others.
Wiley is a man of few words. But here, we look back at what he has said about his new school in the past.
