 • Jed May
 • Jed May
Published Nov 6, 2024
In his own words: CJ Wiley on Georgia
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia has landed its top remaining offensive target.

Rivals100 receiver CJ Wiley committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Wiley, a recent Florida State de-commit, chose Georgia over LSU, Texas A&M, and others.

Wiley is a man of few words. But here, we look back at what he has said about his new school in the past.

