How Mykel Williams has remained positive through a frustraing season

This hasn't been the junior season Mykel Williams has envisioned for himself in Athens.

The star defensive lineman came into 2024 with big expectations. But Williams has been limited for pretty much the entire season with a nagging ankle injury.

For what it's worth, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart still feels Williams has had a "great season" even if the on-field numbers don't necessarily show it.

"He's had a tremendous work ethic," Smart said. "He's had the best camp he's ever had, and, you know, there's value in that. We have 10, 15 NFL scouts at practice. We have that many out there (Tuesday). We have that many out there in camp. So, I mean, the reps he's taken against really good players on our team, I think all that creates value for him. So, he's been really level-headed. He doesn't let things get him down. He's not real emotional. He doesn't take up highs and lows."

Still, Williams hasn't been at full health for essentially the entire season. He missed the Kentucky game due to the injury. In the other six games he has played, Williams has nine total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Both sacks came in the win over Texas.

Wiliams said the injury has been "extremely frustrating" and has required "a lot of patience." He characterized it as a "high ankle", although he said he did not have tightrope surgery.

"I try not to let it get to me now and just think of how can I get better from it, or how can I grow, how can this help me, how can this make me better as a player and a person," Williams said. “It just made me more resilient. It just showed me, like, it's another thing, it's another obstacle in my way that I can push through.”

Williams added that he has tried to remain a team leader throughout his recovery. Center Jared Wilson vouched for that, saying he has always heard Williams' voice during team workout and practice sessions.

With the stretch run approaching, Williams is getting closer and closer to full strength.

"He's worked really hard to get healthy, and I still don't know that he's 100%, but he's much closer," Smart said.



