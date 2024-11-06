Georgia lands a commitment from elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

Georgia , the favorite to keep the top-100 recruit in-state over the summer after a series of official visits around the country, bolstered its already star-studded haul for the 2025 class with the addition of Wiley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound playmaker on the perimeter.

Wiley, the No. 15-ranked wide receiver in the Rivals250 out of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High School in Georgia, committed in-state to the Dawgs on Wednesday -- just less than a month out from the start of the Early Signing Period.

Wiley finds his way into the Dawgs' top-five 2025 recruiting haul, which features no shortage of firepower on both sides of the ball with a major in-state theme continuing to develop. Wiley becomes one of the top-rated offensive commitments in the class along with elite TE Elyiss Williams and OL Mason Short, joining blue-chippers like Elijah Griffin, Zayden Walker, Isaiah Gibson, and others on the defensive side of the ball.

Since coming up short in the race for Wiley over the summer, Georgia refused to take its foot off the gas with the No. 84-ranked prospect in the Rivals250, which led to a return to Athens last month for the Auburn game.

"It was a pretty good visit and it was good to see the players," Wiley told Rivals after the visit. "They did a lot (on the visit). They're still trying to flip me. They're coming pretty hard."

Georgia got it done -- and beat out Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, and Colorado -- which all chipped away at the blue-chip wide receiver during and after his verbal pledge to Florida State.

The Dawgs are still in a position to land more in-state talent before the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Five-star DL Justus Terry, four-star DE Chase Linton, four-star DT Braxton Kyle, and four-star DL Kevin Wynn remain on the board for Georgia as it marches toward the No. 1 recruiting class in the Rivals team rankings.