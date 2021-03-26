UGASports - The Daily Recap: Darnell Washington's in 'better condition'

Here is the March 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Washington benefiting from first spring season

Tight end Darnell Washington was unable to go through spring practice a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that he’s in the middle of his first spring season, head coach Kirby Smart said he’s showing great improvement from where he was during this past season.

“He’s grown a lot. He’s a lot smarter. He’s in better condition,” Smart said. “He’s in a better mental toughness state. Part of being a good player is pushing through practice and being able to sustain. He struggled to sustain through tough practices last year. He’s done that this year. He’s practiced a little harder. He’s doing some good things. He’s still really big. He’s 275, 280 pounds. He’s a different kind of matchup guy.”

In addition to the receivers and running backs, Smart called upon the tight ends to step their play up with receiver George Pickens (ACL) out for an extended period of time.

Washington caught seven passes for 166 yards in 2020. He, along with Brock Bowers and John FitzPatrick, could find bigger roles in the passing game for as long as Pickens is out.

Smart isn’t ruling Pickens out for the year

Although Pickens suffered an ACL tear, Smart isn’t ruling him out for the 2021 season. His reasoning was that former defensive back Divaad Wilson, who has since transferred to Central Florida, tore his ACL in the spring of 2018 before being cleared midyear of the regular season. The only reason Wilson didn’t play, Smart said, was because he still had to learn the Georgia defense.

Pickens, however, knows the offense inside and out and would jump back into the lineup if he’s cleared before the 2021 season comes to a close.

"Obviously I think that there's a chance he's back in 2021,” Smart said. “We've had kids that have had ACL injuries—I liken it to Divaad (Wilson), he got his when he first got here, it was the third day of spring practice. He didn't know our defense, but he was going to help us, and he came back.”

Five-star commitment

Georgia got a big commitment from five-star athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) Thursday evening. Starks chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Clemson.

Starks, at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, was recruited by Georgia to play both sides of the ball but will probably begin his career in Georgia’s secondary. At Jefferson, Starks plays the role of an option quarterback who can step out to receiver when needed. He’s also made numerous plays as a return specialist.

Ultimately, Starks wanted to play close to home. It helped that he grew up a Georgia fan since the university is an estimated 30 minutes from home.

“I kind of knew in my mind a while back that it was Georgia, but I honestly went back and forth about it the last couple of weeks,” Starks said. “It was not as easy as I thought it might be, because the more I thought about it, the more I knew how great it could be at Alabama or Clemson.

“But the feeling I have about Georgia, and when I am at Georgia, it is different. It feels like home when I am there. I am comfortable with everyone there. I feel like I am already part of the family at Georgia, and not just a recruit they want to be there.

Starks’ film review

Trent Smallwood broke down Starks’ film, noting just how much his athleticism pops off the screen.

“The one big question mark when it comes to Starks is where he'll actually play on the field,” Smallwood wrote. “He was being recruited by Alabama and Clemson as a defensive back. Georgia went a slightly different route with recruiting him on both sides of the ball. His size and athleticism would certainly fit on defense, but his play-making ability makes it tough not to put the ball in his hands. He's played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, but I think he fits best as a receiver on the offensive side. The No. 5 nationally-rated athlete is very explosive, has excellent speed and soft hands. Starks is extremely hard to take down in the open field.

“Then again, he would be a dynamic safety at the next level. He has smooth, swivel hips that give him the versatility to be used in multiple ways. Starks shows the ability to get upfield and attack while not being shy at lowering the boom on ball carriers. While safety might be his calling card on defense, I think he'd be very effective in the star role for the Bulldogs. His ability to stick receivers on the outside, and his combination of twitch and physicality, could land him in that slot defender role.”

What’s next for George Pickens and the young Georgia receivers?

