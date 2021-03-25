Film Review: Malaki Starks
Georgia continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail when it landed class of 2022 athlete Malaki Starks, prevailing over Alabama and Clemson on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound Jefferson ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news