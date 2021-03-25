UGASports - Malaki Starks picks Georgia over Alabama and Clemson

This was a tight race. Especially over the last few weeks. Jefferson (Ga.) top 100 athlete Malaki Starks visited Alabama and Georgia before COVID-19 hit early in 2020, then took a trip to Clemson last week, but in the end, despite having an uncle that played at Clemson, the four-star decided to stay home, and be a Bulldog. “To be a Dawg has a great sound to it,” Starks said. “It is a great feeling to know I am staying home, to know I am going to be close to family, and to be able to say I am going to Georgia.”

All that sounds great if you are Kirby Smart, a coach in Athens or part of the Bulldog Nation, but this wasn’t as easy as Starks made that sound. “I kind of knew in my mind a while back that it was Georgia, but I honestly went back and forth about it the last couple of weeks. It was not as easy as I thought it might be, because the more I thought about it, the more I knew how great it could be at Alabama or Clemson. “But the feeling I have about Georgia, and when I am at Georgia, it is different. It feels like home when I am there. I am comfortable with everyone there. I feel like I am already part of the family at Georgia, and not just a recruit they want to be there.

"The culture fits me, the family feel, and my connection with the Georgia coaches makes them different to me." — Starks