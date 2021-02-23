UGASports - The Daily Recap: Could a UGA back be the best in the SEC?

Here is the Feb. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Will a UGA back be the best in the SEC in 2021?

Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney discussed whether they believe running back Kendall Milton will be the breakout running back in the SEC.

Farrell believes Milton will have a big year while Gorney thinks a back from a rival school will take that title.

"There are many candidates, like Demarkcus Bowman at Florida, MarShawn Lloyd at South Carolina and Jase McClellan, that could be considered breakout candidates in 2021," Farrell wrote. "I think Kendall Milton is the choice here because, even with Zamir White back, we all know Georgia uses a two-back system often. Milton could easily rush for 800 or more yards, even with James Cook in the backfield as well. Milton showed amazing flashes in limited time last season."

"Florida has a bunch of impact players returning at running back but none of them provide that home-run threat of Bowman, who should be a welcome addition in coach Dan Mullen’s attack," Gorney wrote. "Mullen is one of the best play-callers in college football so it’s expected Emory Jones will be at quarterback and I foresee Bowman getting a lot of touches not only at running back but in space to let the former five-star use his speed and athletic ability to the Gators’ advantage. Milton should be phenomenal as he continues to mature in Georgia’s backfield. I also like Lloyd’s chances coming off an injury to be a star for the Gamecocks but I’m going with Bowman mainly because of Mullen’s play-calling capabilities."

‘It’s RBU’

Georgia is heating things up with running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) when it comes to his recruitment. As for Robinson, the Bulldogs are the team to beat at the moment.

"Right now, they're number one in both athletics and academics for me," Robinson told Jake Reuse. "They obviously check the box athletically, and they have one of the best biology programs in the nation, which is what I want to major in."

Robinson is a fan of the program and believes he would fit what the Bulldogs want to do in the backfield.

"Their offense fits my style of running. Also, they develop and produce running backs to the NFL. (It's) RBU," Robinson said. "They run a pro-style scheme mostly, and that spreads out the defense. They want to get me in space and use me in the passing game. They want to use me to implement the passing game out of the backfield."

Short list for Miles coming soon

Defensive lineman KJ Miles (St. Peter’s Prep/Jersey City, N.J.) plans to soon release a short list of five or six schools in contention to earn his commitment. Of those schools, Georgia should continuing factoring into the mix.

“I did a Zoom call with coach Scott (Cochran), with the whole staff," Miles said. "Me and my family loved it. What I really love about them is we got to talk to the head coach for an hour plus. It was honestly great because when do you ever really get to talk to the head coach for that long on a zoom call? This class that's coming in with Bear Alexander as a nose guard and me as a defensive tackle, Georgia said that we'd be the best and most superior defensive line to come into Georgia. They see me as a top five defensive lineman in the country.”

Hoops: Wheeler closes in

Sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler is close to passing Pertha Robinson’s program record in assists. Robinson’s record of 169 assists in a single season has stood in place for 26 seasons.

Wheeler is only 17 away from tying this record. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so with three games remaining before the SEC Tournament.

“I’ve been breaking assist records for as long as I can remember. I’m just glad I can do it here at Georgia,” Wheeler said. “Most of that credit goes to my teammates; those are the guys who are making me look good; those are the guys who are making the shots. So that’s as much a credit to them as it is to me.

“If I break it, cool. If I don't, I've always got next year. But I’m just trying to stay in the moment, as far as trying to win games for us.”

Setting the example