Smoke is beginning to build around Georgia's relationship with 2022 Mississippi-based tailback Branson Robinson.

The three-star ball carrier told Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman last month that the Bulldogs have openly called him the "number one target" at the position for his class, and Spiegelman followed that with a FutureCast to the Bulldogs less than a week ago.

Robinson confirmed to UGASports.com that the staff in Athens has been quick to impress him in a major way.