UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Alabama leads for WR Kevin Coleman

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Alabama leads for WR Kevin Coleman.

Kevin Coleman (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

*****

2. DeVonta Smith will be drafted ahead of Ja’Marr Chase.

DeVonta Smith (AP Images)

Farrell's take: FICTION. Speaking of DeVonta Smith, after his Heisman Trophy season many just assumed he would be the top wide receiver taken in the NFL Draft but many also simply forgot about Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out of last season. Chase is as explosive as Smith, he's bigger and his 2019 season compares well with Smith's 2020 season. Chase will be taken first at the wide receiver position and might not get past pick No. 3 and the Miami Dolphins. Gorney's take: FACT. Smith, Chase and Jaylen Waddle should all be early first-round draft picks and could go within the first dozen picks, and it's still anyone's guess which order it will happen. But Smith should be drafted first because his college resume is far better and he has a longer track record of dominance at the highest level. Plus, fairly or unfairly, I do believe some NFL teams will question Chase's decision to sit out this season, which could also favor Smith, who has had back-to-back incredible seasons for the Crimson Tide.

*****

3. Kendall Milton will be the breakout running back in the SEC next season.

Kendall Milton (AP Images)