UGASports - The Daily Recap: Class of 2023 OL wants to visit UGA

Here is the March 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

UGA remains active in local offensive lineman’s recruitment

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Johnathan Hughley (Langston Hughes/Fairburn, Ga.) may be young but he’s already in demand by major schools. At 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Hughley has received offers from Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

As one of the two local schools on his list, Hughley is very familiar with the Bulldogs, although he’s keeping his options open.

"I am still open to all schools and I am learning about the different schools, but I have watched Georgia play a lot and I do like them a lot," Hughley said. "My family likes Georgia, I am from Georgia and they have a lot of great players. I like what I see in the team, the coaches and it is somewhere I want to visit."

Can Georgia win a title without Pickens?

Mike Farrell believes that George Pickens’ absence, due to a torn ACL suffered this week during practice, is not enough to keep the Bulldogs from winning a national championship in 2021.

“I had my answer in mind, of course, but I wanted to hear what the UGA fans had to say on this one because Pickens is such a key to the offense,” Farrell wote. “But at the UGASports Vault at our Georgia site UGASports.com the confidence is still there. Many pointed out the depth at WR and the TE talent as well, which is rare for UGA.

“Georgia has often had a go-to guy it couldn’t afford to lose, but the way Kirby Smart has been recruiting the depth is there at most positions to still make a run. Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, Darnell Washington and others provide enough weapons for JT Daniels, and the defense will be excellent. This hurts, but it’s not a death blow to the national title chances for UGA.”

Hoops: Bulldogs add transfer

Former Illinois-Chicago forward Braelen Bridges announced he is transferring to Georgia. Bridges, a 6-foot-10 post player, averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season.

Bridges is coming back to his home state as he played high school ball at Miller Grove.

RBU