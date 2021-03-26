UGASports - Bulldogs add transfer

Georgia did not waste any time dipping into the NCAA transfer portal as 6-foot-10 post player Braelen Bridges of Illinois-Chicago announced on Twitter that he was going to be a Bulldog.

Bridges added 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds a season ago.

A native of Atlanta, not only will Bridges be returning to his home state, but he’ll also be re-united with Georgia assistant Steve McClain, who coached him at UIC.

He played his high school ball at Miller Grove.