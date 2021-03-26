UGASports - Bulldogs add transfer

Bulldogs add transfer
Georgia did not waste any time dipping into the NCAA transfer portal as 6-foot-10 post player Braelen Bridges of Illinois-Chicago announced on Twitter that he was going to be a Bulldog.
Bridges added 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds a season ago.
A native of Atlanta, not only will Bridges be returning to his home state, but he’ll also be re-united with Georgia assistant Steve McClain, who coached him at UIC.
He played his high school ball at Miller Grove.
#CommitToTheG ‼️— Braelen Bridges (@b_easymoney) March 26, 2021
It’s already been an interesting off-season for Georgia, which lost Christian Brown, Tye Fagan and Mikail Starsk to the NCAA transfer portal.
The Bulldogs also have three grad transfers from last year’s team-Justin Kier, P.J. Horne and Andrew Garcia who are also expected to leave and not take advantage of the NCAA’s one-year waiver being offered to players from last year.