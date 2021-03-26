 UGASports - Bulldogs add transfer
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-26 18:06:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bulldogs add transfer

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia did not waste any time dipping into the NCAA transfer portal as 6-foot-10 post player Braelen Bridges of Illinois-Chicago announced on Twitter that he was going to be a Bulldog.

Bridges added 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds a season ago.

A native of Atlanta, not only will Bridges be returning to his home state, but he’ll also be re-united with Georgia assistant Steve McClain, who coached him at UIC.

He played his high school ball at Miller Grove.

It’s already been an interesting off-season for Georgia, which lost Christian Brown, Tye Fagan and Mikail Starsk to the NCAA transfer portal.

The Bulldogs also have three grad transfers from last year’s team-Justin Kier, P.J. Horne and Andrew Garcia who are also expected to leave and not take advantage of the NCAA’s one-year waiver being offered to players from last year.

