UGASports - Johnathan Hughley's emerged as a top OL in 2023

First, Johnathan Hughley made the move to Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes from a school inside Atlanta, then he made the move from defensive end to offensive tackle.

His recruitment has taken off since those moves.

The 6-foot-7, 282 pound sophomore has picked up offers from Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee.

It has all happened fast in a crazy 2020.

"I am just using all the attention and offers as motivation," said Hughes. "I didn't expect it to be like this at all. I am only a sophomore, and now I have these big offers, and I just want to put the work in to make it far.

The first school to offer was Georgia Tech. As a freshman at South Atlanta High, Hughley attended a game on the Flats and the Yellow Jackets have his attention.

"I got to be on the sideline last season and it was a nice culture at Georgia Tech. I saw a good game, I saw how they rotate different players and I got to meet coach Choice. I like how Georgia Tech is close to home and I will be back there again. I like what the coaches are doing there."

The same can be said about the coaches in Athens. Georgia offered Hughley earlier this fall and the Bulldogs stand out the most early.

"I am still open to all schools and I learning about the different schools, but I have watched Georgia play a lot and I do like them a lot," said Hughley. "My family likes Georgia, I am from Georgia and they have a lot of great players. I like what I see in the team, the coaches and it is somewhere I want to visit."

With Hughley being a sophomore, there is not much direct communication yet between him and the different schools, but he said he has talked the most with Tennessee through his coaches. He is excited about what lies ahead for him.

"I really can't wait to start talking to more schools, I can't wait to take visits and I just want to get out and see the different schools. I am interested in all the schools that have offered me, I have watched most on TV and I will be taking some visits as soon as we are allowed to."