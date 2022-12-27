Here is the Dec. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending

Almost a Bulldog

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud recently revealed that he almost committed to Georgia before deciding to attend Ohio State. Head coach Kirby Smart recalled recruiting Stroud and how much he enjoyed his family.

“I loved his mom, man. What a tremendous woman. She's awesome,” Smart said. “Went all the way across the country and got to sit in his home and visit with him. He has a really good disposition about him. He's not real high, not real low, not real emotional. He keeps a really level head, which to me at quarterback is one of the No. 1 qualities you can find.”

Stroud took an official visit to Georgia but ultimately chose the Buckeyes.

“He came on a visit to our place as well and got to see him at the Heisman. He's just matured,” Smart said. “To see him grow, he's always had tremendous arm strength and touch and velocity on throws, but he's become a complete quarterback there in their system.”

One potential advantage for Georgia

Against Michigan, Ohio State allowed 252 rushing yards, which included long runs of 75 and 85 yards. Georgia has been a strong running team all season, with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recognizing the corrections his team needs to make entering the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

"At the end of the day, it's going to come down to fundamentals, running the football, playing really hard, pad level, tackling. Certainly like you said, you can't overcommit because then you put yourself at risk in the back end," Day said. "The coaches' job is to make sure that we put our guys in the situation to be the most successful, and then it's our guys' job to play really, really hard. So we take a hard look at certainly what happened the last game but also the challenge coming into this game."

Over the past six games, the Bulldogs are averaging 219 rushing yards, which includes 255 yards against LSU in the SEC Championship.

"Georgia does a great job, and I think they have a great mix," Day said. "I think, when you look at what they do on offense, they're going to try to challenge you in a lot of different areas. Certainly it starts with the run game, like you're saying. So we've got to play with great fundamentals. We have to learn how they're trying to attack us within the game and then obviously get our guys into the best position possible schematically."

